Eight contractors released, remand of two extended

KOTA KINABALU: Eight of the 10 contractors who were remanded to facilitate Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigations into cases of furnishing false bank statements to get food supply projects for schools from the Sabah Education Department, were freed by the magistrate’s court here today.

Their cases were heard in chambers before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie. MACC was represented by its prosecuting officer Mohd Faliq Basiruddin.

All eight were released on RM8,000 bail in two sureties each and were also ordered to report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

The other two contractors, aged 30 and 59, had their remand extended by four days from today to facilitate the probes.

The 10 were among 25 individuals arrested by the MACC pertaining to food supply contracts (for schools) in Sabah. — Bernama