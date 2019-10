KUALA LUMPUR: Eight policemen including a female cop were arrested on suspicion of drug abuse at a Jalan Raja Chulan entertainment centre near here, early this morning.

All eight were among the 47, including a military and magistrate detained in the raid at about 1am.

The results of the urine tests also found that the army personnel was positive for drugs, while the magistrate was found to be negative.

PDRM Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said inspections at the first-floor entertainment premises at the Wisma MPL also led to the discovery of a transparent package believed to contain drugs.

He said police also arrested 11 other cops who were having fun at the entertainment centre.

“In addition to existing lawsuits for drug abuse, 19 members will be charged with disciplinary action.

“This follows the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police who had previously issued an order/prohibition to visit entertainment centres to all officers and members of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM),“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

All of the cops, aged between 20 and 30 were remanded in custody for four days starting today.

The case is being investigated under Section 39 A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 12 (2) and Section 15 (1) of the same act. — Bernama