Eight days after surgery, wheelchair-bound fru personnel joins early voting queue

JOHOR BAHRU: Despite having undergone surgery due to complications from diabetes only eight days ago, a member of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) here was determined to fulfil his responsibility as a voter in the 15th general election (GE15).

Joining the queue during the GE15 early voting process at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here today, Kamsun Syaib, 58, clad in a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) t-shirt, was all eager to perform his patriotic duty for the country.

“I have not missed voting even once and I am grateful to be given another chance despite my not-very-good health condition.

“It is important that every Malaysian voter takes this (voting) seriously as we determine the country’s future,” he told Bernama when met at the contingent headquarters today.

Kamsun, who has been serving the force for 34 years, also could not hide his disappointment with some Malaysians, especially the younger generation, who took a lackadaisical attitude when it comes to voting.

Kamsun, who was assisted by his wife and Election Commission (EC) workers during the voting process, was among the earliest personnel to vote today.

The Johor Bahru parliamentary seat will see a four-cornered fight between incumbent Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (Pakatan Harapan), Barisan Nasional’s Johan Arifin Mohd Ropi, Mohd Mohtaj Yacob (Perikatan Nasional) and GTA-Pejuang candidate, Mohamad Akhiri Mahmood. - Bernama