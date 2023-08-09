Eight double-strorey shops destroyed in fire

GEORGE TOWN: A row of eight double-storey shops along Jalan Datuk Keramat, here were destroyed by fire last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Officer A’azelan Hassan said the department received a distress call at 8.04 pm and the first fire engine and firefighters from the Jalan Perak station was sent to the location.

“As soon as the firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was at its height and a few shops including a famous Nasi Kandar restaurant was on fire. The fire destroyed eight shops but so far no casualties was reported,” he said when contacted last night.

He added that firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other shops.

A’azelan said more than 100 firefighters and officers from Lebuh Pantai, Bagan Jermal, Bayan Baru, Bandar Perda and Sungai Bakap together with volunteer firefighters were involved in the operation. - Bernama