Eight firefighters rescue overweight stranded while hiking in Manjung

IPOH: Eight firemen took about four hours to bring down a 140kg man on a stretcher since he was stranded on Bukit Tiga Ratus Lapan in Manjung after fracturing his leg while climbing the mountain with his friend, this morning.

A Seri Manjung Fire and Rescue Station spokesman said the 44-year-old, slipped while hiking with his friend, and fractured his leg.

“The man fractured his left leg and was unable to walk. Firefighters had to use a stretcher to bring the victim down and provide first aid. He was later handed over to the medical team which came in an ambulance,” he said in a statement, here today.

According to the statement, a distress call was received from members of the public at 1.50pm and a 11-member team was deployed to the location.

The rescue team had to climb 170m uphill since the injured man was unable to move while the rescue team also had to use special equipment to bring down the injured man and his friend. - Bernama