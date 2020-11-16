Eight foreign nationals fined for defying CMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight foreign nationals were fined RM500 each, in default 14 days’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for defying the Condition Movement Control Order (CMCO) by being in a pub without exercising social distancing.

Magistrate Mohamed Fared Abdul Latif meted out the fine on the foreigners, who are in their 30s and 40s, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

They comprise four Filipino women - Magpayo Rowena; Villesis Lovely Garcia; Moncillermary Joy Bustillo and Iglip Maria Lorela Juniller; Cabilling Guai Manigos and Lotrian Fredetic Joseph, both French, Thai woman Namnuad Miss Sukanya and a Japanese man, Sutani Tomohisa.

All of them, represented by lawyers Jay Moy dan Nurshafiqa Balqish Jaffri, were charged with engaging in a prohibited activity by gathering in an infected area without exercising social distancing at Rockafellers Kitchen & Bar, Dang Wangi, here at 12.30 am last Oct 10.

They were charged under Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri prosecuted. -Bernama