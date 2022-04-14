Eight foreign nationals nabbed for pickpocketing

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested eight foreign nationals on suspicion of pickpocketing of two credit cards and buying various items worth RM37,000 in Jalan Ampang, here, on Sunday.

All individuals aged 22 to 38 were arrested by a police team from Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) CID at 8 pm.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the arrest was made following the loss of two credit cards at a premises in Jalan Ampang, here.

He said also seized were five iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 mobile phones, 20 pieces of clothes of various brands, a Puma face mask, 24 toiletries of various brands and eight credit card purchase receipts.

Noor Dellhan said all the suspects were remanded for two days to assist in the investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

“People with information on the case can contact the nearest police station or Dang Wangi IPD at 03-26002222 and the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999,“ he said. - Bernama