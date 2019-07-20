Eight in a family arrested for drugs in Miri

MIRI: Eight members of a family were among 27 individuals detained after being tested positive for drugs in an overnight integrated operation in two locations here.

Miri District National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) chief Mazlan Jikran said the eight were a 59-year-old man, his daughter and two sons, aged 25, 26 and 29, respectively.

“Also arrested were his 26-year-old son-in-law, his nephew, 27, his niece, 33 and his sister, 55,“ Mazlan said in a statement, here today.

The operation at Taman Desa Senadin and Kampung Wireless here started at 10.30pm last night and ended at 4am today.

The 27 suspects, including an Indonesian, comprised 23 men and four women aged between 13 and 60- years-old. - Bernama