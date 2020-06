JOHOR BARU: Police have detained eight men, including a Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) officer and three rank-and-file personnel at several locations in the state who were believed to have been involved in cattle-stealing activities in Kulai using a shotgun.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the eight men, aged between 27 and 48, also included two auxilliary police members, a civil servant from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and a member of the public.

“The police received a report about a cattle-stealing case involving 23 cattle which were reported missing between May 16 and 24 this year, where a shotgun was used.

“Following the report, several raids were conducted at 1am this morning until 7.30am at eight different locations around Kulai, Pontian, Skudai and Johor Baru,” he said in a statement here today.

Ayob Khan said police also seized a shotgun, 76 bullets, two bullet shells, a Toyota Hilux vehicle, two axes, four knives, three parangs and a refrigerator containing 73 plastic bags of beef.

He said police also seized a sharpening stone, three spotlights, five rounds of plastic rope of various sizes, a Honda motorcycle, eight handphones of various brands, two head torches, and a backpack.

Ayob Khan said all the suspects have been detained and will be charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code and Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960.

The suspects have been remanded for three days beginning today until June 28.

He added that police will not compromise and protect any enforcement agency and civil servant who violate the law. — Bernama