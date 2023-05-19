Eight including three foreigners plead guilty for trespassing on reserve land

SHAH ALAM: Eight men, including three foreigners, pleaded guilty at three Magistrate’s Courts here today for trespassing on Sungai Klang reserve land last week.

The accused are Ng Teck Loon, 44; M. Sugan, 35; M. Kumaran, 44; Tee Soon Beng, 55; J. Thiagarajan, 45; Amritpal Singh, 25; an Indian national, and two Indonesians, Muhammad Siddiq, 24, and Rajul Fuddahri, 20.

However, three other accused namely S. Sathishkumar Subramaniam, 34; H. Shivaneswaran, 28, and Anis Ahmad Hanifah, 45 pleaded not guilty to the offence.

According to the charge sheet, they were all charged with trespass with intent to commit an offence on Sungai Klang reserve land in Section 36 here at 11.30 am on May 9.

They made the plea before Magistrates Sasha Diana Sabtu, Faizah Abd Sani and Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman after the charge was read separately to them.

The charge, framed under Section 447 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to six months or a fine of up to RM3,000 or both, upon conviction.

The three courts set bail between RM1,500 and RM3,000 for eight local accused, while the foreigners were not allowed any bail.

The courts then fixed June 1 and June 16 to hear the facts of the case before sentencing and re-mention, respectively. -Bernama