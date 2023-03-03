Eight, including woman, arrested over murder case at Bukit Serdang

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight individuals including a local woman were arrested yesterday evening at a petrol station near the Tapah R&R (southbound), believed to have been involved in the murder of a man at a condominium at Taman Perindustrian, Bukit Serdang here last Monday.

Serdang district police chief, ACP A.A. Anbalagan said all the male suspects were aged between 25 and 32 while the female suspect aged 26 is also the prime suspect.

According to him, after the incident, all the suspects fled to Perak.

“The motive of the crime is jealousy and revenge,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Anbalagan said all the suspects have been remanded for seven days beginning today and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He also said the victim’s sister lodged a police report at 5.29 pm last Monday.

The 31-year-old victim suffered severe injuries to the eyes, nose and both ears were bleeding and the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma. - Bernama