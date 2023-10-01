Eight injured in nine-vehicle pile up on NSE

IPOH: Eight people were injured in a road crash involving nine vehicles at KM 307.9 of the North-South Expressway near Gopeng late yesterday.

A spokesman for the Gopeng Fire and Rescue Station said a team from the station, assisted by firemen from the Tapah Fire and Rescue Staton, rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 11 pm.

“On arrival at the scene, it was found that the crash involved two trailer trucks and seven other vehicles, namely a Volkswagen, a BMW, a Toyota Yaris, a Perodua Alza, an Aruz, a Honda Civic and a Honda CRV.

“Eight people were injured and sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment, while seven others escaped unscathed,“ he said in a statement.

The operation ends at about 1 am today. - Bernama