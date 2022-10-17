Eight items listed under Deepavali maximum price scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has listed eight items under the Deepavali 2022 Maximum Price Scheme.

Its secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof in a statement today informed that the maximum price scheme which would take effect from Oct 20 to 26 included imported boned mutton, tomatoes, red chillies and coconuts (maximum price at wholesale level only).

Also in the list are grated coconut (maximum price at retail level only), shallots (from India), imported large onions and lentils (from Australia).

“This control period is in accordance with the current situation, which is to create a win-win situation for consumers and traders.

“The Deepavali 2022 Maximum Price Scheme will be enforced through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 which allows price determination to be made at the producer, wholesaler and retailer levels,“ he said.

He said price checks can be made through the KPDNHEP website at https://www.kpdnhep.gov.my.

Meanwhile, Azman said chicken and chicken eggs remained as price-controlled items since Oct 12.

Among the items under the maximum chicken and egg price determination implementation period are live chicken, standard chicken (slaughtered and cleaned with legs, head, liver and gizzard, or any part thereof), super chicken (slaughtered and cleaned without legs, head, liver and gizzard) and grade A, grade B and grade C chicken eggs.

He also urged those with information regarding errant traders to report to KPDNHEP via WhatsApp at 019-2794317/019-8488000, e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my portal, call 1-800-886- 800, e-mail e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or through the Ez ADU smartphone application. - Bernama