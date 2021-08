SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department is monitoring eight locations that are frequented by the public with risks of water surge happening, especially during the rainy season, in Hulu Selangor.

Its director Norazam Khamis (pix) named the locations as Latar Medang and Sungai Kampung Orang Asli in Pertak, River View in Sungai Bernam, the recreational areas at Sungai Inki Kalumpang, Sungai Sendat and Sungai Tua in Ulu Yam, Sungai Kedondong in Jalan Genting Highland and Sungai Cilin in Kuala Kubu Baru.

“In preparation for the possibility of floods, the department has identified several locations or areas that are often flooded such as in Bestari Jaya, Sepang, Dengkil, Batu 18 Hulu Langat, Gombak and areas in Rawang,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Norazam said the fire and rescue personnel were all prepared to face the eventualities of floods or other disasters in the state with preparations in terms of equipment, such as boats, have also been made.

The leave of the fire and rescue personnel, including officers, will be frozen if the need arises, he said and expressed the need for cooperation among the various agencies to ensure a smooth rescue operation.

Last Aug 18, several villages and residential areas in Gunung Jerai, in Yan Kedah,were hit by floods believed to be due to a water surge phenomenon.

