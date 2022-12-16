Eight M’sian victims of job scam in Dubai arrives home

PUTRAJAYA: Eight Malaysian citizens who were victims of a criminal syndicate of job offer scam in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), were brought home today and handed over to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to further assist in the investigation process.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Consulate General of Malaysia (KJM) in Dubai has taken immediate action to help rescue them after receiving information regarding the matter.

“KLN expresses its appreciation to the UAE Government for the assistance and cooperation that has been given in aiding as well as speeding up the repatriation process of all the victims.

“KLN also expresses its appreciation to the Sarawak State Government and Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for the concern and assistance given to bring all the victims home safely,“ read the statement.

In a separate statement, Wisma Putra said two Malaysians who were victims of job offer scam by a criminal syndicate at the Thailand-Myanmar border were recently rescued by the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Thai authorities.

The two victims, whose videos have been uploaded by the Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO), are now going through the appropriate investigation and legal process in the country before being sent back to their homeland.

“In this regard, the Ministry through the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok will continue to monitor this matter to ensure that all victims return to Malaysia immediately.

“KLN takes this issue seriously and the Ministry through Malaysian Representations abroad is always ready to provide appropriate assistance to help those who are victims of syndicates,“ according to the statement. - Bernama