Eight Malaysians among 1000 haj pilgrims this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight Malaysians who are residing in Saudi Arabia are among the 1000 people allowed by the Saudi government to perform the Haj pilgrimage this year.

Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the eight individuals had applied directly to the Saudi Arabia government for the purpose.

“Insya Allah, this evening I will hold a video conference with them, I will ask them on their preparations and will give them some advice before they leave for Arafah tomorrow,“ he told reporters after attending the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department’s (JAWI) Post Covid-19 Food Bank Musa’adah Mission programme in Sentul, here today.

At the event, Zulkifli handed over essential items such as rice, sugar, flour, biscuits and milk to 50 residents of the Seri Negeri Sembilan Public Housing who were affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In another issue, Zulkifli expressed hope that everyone would adhere to the standard operating procedure of the ibadah korban (Aidiladha sacrificial ritual) this year to avoid unwanted incidents. - Bernama