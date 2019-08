JOHOR BARU: Swift action by the police led to the arrest of eight suspects in connection with a gang-robbery at a 24-hour convenience store in Sungai Rengit, Kota Tinggi, near here early today.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Ashmon Bajah said the suspects, aged between 25 and 36, were arrested during a raid at an entertainment centre in Teluk Ramunia, Pengerang, at 2.20am, about two-and a half hours after the alleged robbery.

In the raid, he said, police seized a white Perodua Alza car, RM856 and an ice box containing alcoholic drinks.

On the robbery at the convenience store, Ashmon said four of the suspects entered the premises on the pretext of buying alcoholic drinks, and forced the cashier to empty the money in the cash box at the counter.

The suspects then fled with RM331.50, several cans and bottles of alcoholic drinks and cigarettes, all worth RM1,782.80, he said in a statement here today.

He said all the suspects were taken to the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters for further action. — Bernama