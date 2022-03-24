Eight men nabbed, drugs worth RM4.5 million seized in Perak

IPOH: Police have smashed a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of eight local men and seized drugs worth RM4.5 million in a series of raids around Perak on Monday (March 21).

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the suspects, aged between 32 and 37, were nabbed in eight raids, between 11.10 am and 5.30 pm.

“In the raids, police confiscated various types of drugs which can be used by 620,025 drug addicts,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Mior Faridalathrash said that the modus operandi of the syndicate, which has been active since June last year, was to bring in drug supplies from the East Coast to be distributed in Perak.

He added that police also seized assets belonging to the syndicate, such as cash, jewellery, and five vehicles, worth RM212,712.

Mior Faridalathrash said all the suspects tested negative for drugs and five of them had previous criminal and drug convictions.

All the suspects have been remanded for seven days until March 28 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama