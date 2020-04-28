Eight men nabbed, weapons, drugs seized in Ulu Tiram

JOHOR BARU: Police detained eight men and seized various weapons, drugs as well as cash during a raid on a house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Ulu Tiram yesterday.

General Operations Force 5th Battalion commanding officer Supt Dimin Awang said in the 2am raid, the suspects, aged between 27 and 48, were caught gathering at the house during the Movement Control Order period.

“Further inspection carried out in the house led to the discovery of various scheduled weapons consisting of a Sharp Innova airsoft rifle, two samurai swords, a kerambit or knife with a curved blade, a spear knife, 86 erimin 5 pills and cash amounting to RM700,000.

“The total seizure is estimated at RM853,990,” he said in a statement here today adding that all the suspects were taken to the Seri Alam district police headquarters for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958; Section 36 of the Firearms Act 1960; Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020. - Bernama