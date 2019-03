BUKIT MERTAJAM: Four people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly being involved in a fight while they were drunk, following a misunderstanding among two groups at Jalan Icon City here yesterday.

Seberang Prai Centre (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the police were informed of the fight involving two groups of people, who were drunk, at 2.45am.

“Policemen on patrol in the area attempted to disperse the fight, but they became aggressive and were arrested when a police team arrived there,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the eight individuals, aged between 22 and 42, were in remand and the case was investigated for rioting.

In another development, Nik Ros Azhan said the police detained three men, aged between 19 and 32, believed to be members of the “timun” motorcycle-theft gang, in raids in Kampung Tok Konan, Machang Bubok here yesterday.

Police seized various motorcycle parts in the raids, he added.

He said the gang members were believed responsible for several cases of motorcycle theft reported in SPT and Kulim, Kedah since last year.

All three men tested positive for drug and with previous records, he said, adding that they were in remand for four days for investigation. — Bernama