Eight-meter long buses begin operations today: Prasarana

KUALA LUMPUR: The experimental project for 8m long buses on route T300 between the Ampang Point and Bukit Indah hub, which began today, saw an average of 10 passengers for every journey, according to Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana).

“As at 12 noon today, 21 journeys or trips had been carried out since 5.30am with three buses operating and about 200 passengers taking the buses after six hours of service.

“The number of passengers, however, was expected to increase on Tuesday (Sept 3) when the schools reopen and members of the public start work again after the long three-day leave for Merdaka Day yesterday and the Maal Hijrah celebration today,” it said in a statement.

The experimental project for the T300 bus route using the eight-meter bus that would run for three months also aimed to further strengthen the “first mile, last mile” journey with the daily service ending at 11.40pm.

“Previously, the T300 route only used two ordinary buses, which were the 12-meter bus for routes stretching 11 km with an average of 800 passengers per day and 24,000 passengers monthly.

“It is part of the effort by Prasarana and its subsidiary, Rapid Bus in the programme to transform the national public transport system to provide a world-class service,” the statement added. - Bernama