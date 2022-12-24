Eight NGOs channel aid to flood victims in Tumpat

TUMPAT: Eight non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have come together to channel aid comprising basic necessities, food and drink to the flood-affected residents who have not been evacuated in five villages around the district.

The NGOs involved have to travel about an hour by boat to reach Kampung Kuala Jambu, Kajang Sebidang, Kubang Sawa, Naga Ibu and Bendang Pak Yong.

Tumpat Post-Flood Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme coordinator Che Adnan Che Kadir said among the NGOs involved were Kelantan Fire Department Welfare Squad, Kilo Lima Bravo Motosport Club (KLBMC), Kelantan Red Crescent and Gabungan NGO Hadapan Kelantan (GOHEK).

Also helping flood-affected residents are Third Force Kelantan, Kelab Media Kelantan Darul Naim (Kemudi) dan Pajero Club Malaysia and Friends.

“Since the floods occurred on Monday, we have been continuously providing boats and four-wheel drive vehicles to enable the besieged flood victims to receive aid,“ he told reporters after the relief mission in Kampung Kuala Jambu, here today.

Commenting further, Che Adnan said the village areas were inundated with floodwater above 0.8 metres.

“This makes it difficult for residents to head out to higher ground, which is why we are conducting a concerted effort to collect essential items to send to the residents.

“A total of 1,400 packs of instant food and 200 packs of basic food items were distributed to victims affected by the flood, after this we will move to Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas,“ he said.

Che Adnan said eight boats were used for the mission provided by various agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Flood victim Zulkifli Mohamad, 38, said they were used to the stagnant floodwater which would usually recede within a week.

“The residents hope the government can solve the problem of post-flood stagnant water issue that we have been facing for decades,“ he said.

According to Azurawati Mohd Dzahir, 45, on the first day of the floods on Monday, her house was flooded by more than 0.8 metres.

“Fortunately, we have built the house quite high up above the ground, and there is no need to move to a relief centre,“ she said. - Bernama