Eight parked vehicles damaged by falling boulders

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight vehicles were badly damaged after being hit by boulders that fell from a nearby hill at the Taman Bukit Permai Apartment, Pandan Indah here early today.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the incident occurred at about 4.30 am in the parking area of Block 4 of the apartment.

“There were no casualties. Preliminary police investigations found that the incident was caused by heavy rain and strong winds,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohamad Farouk, the police reports made by the complainants were referred to another agency and no investigation papers were opened.

He also advised the public to be sensitive to weather conditions, and not to park vehicles under hills or trees due to the frequency of tree falls or landslides caused by strong winds and heavy rains. - Bernama