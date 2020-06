ARAU: Eight Perlis executive council (exco) members took their oaths of office before the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) at Balai Menghadap, Istana Arau here today.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail was also present.

The assemblymen are Asmaiza Ahmad (Chuping); Nurulhisham Yaakob (Simpang Empat); Azizan Sulaiman (Santan); Hamizan Hassan (Kayang), Ruzaini Rais (Beseri); Rozieana Ahmad (Pauh); Siti Berenee Yahaya (Mata Ayer) and Tea Chai Aan (Titi Tinggi).

Also present at the ceremony were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man,State Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari, State Secretary Azman Mohd Yusof and Perlis Mufti associate professor Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin. -Bernama