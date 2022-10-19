Eight rail stations designated as emergency response centres: Prasarana

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad has designated eight rail stations as emergency response centres under its Rapid KL Safety Point (RSP) pilot project.

The selected stations will provide emergency assistance for those who need it.

The eight rail stations are the Kampung Batu MRT station, Pasar Seni LRT and MRT stations, Masjid Jamek LRT station (Kelana Jaya and Ampang routes), KL Sentral LRT station, KLCC LRT station and Bukit Bintang MRT station.

Prasarana Group Chief Executive Officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the eight stations were chosen based on a high volume of passengers, adding that between three and five auxiliary policemen are stationed at the selected stations to provide early emergency aid to passengers.

“The eight stations involved in this pilot project will be marked with special stickers indicating that the station offers emergency assistance to those in need,“ he said in a press conference at the Kampung Batu MRT station, here, today.

Mohd Azharuddin said Prasarana would include all 147 of its rail stations in the RSP project in the future. - Bernama