Eight roads in Ipoh closed for state level National Day parade

IPOH: There will be several road closures and traffic diversions on Aug 31 (Thursday) for the state-level 66th National Day parade, starting from 6.30 am till the end of the parade at Perak Stadium.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said other road closures and traffic diversions will be made in stages according to current needs throughout the rehearsal sessions on Aug 27 and 29.

According to him, the roads involved include Jalan Ghazali Jawi, Jalan Kamarudin Isa, Jalan Ahsman Shah, Lebuh Cecil Rae, Jalan Stadium Perak, Jalan Kompleks Sukan, Jalan Dato’ Lau Pak Khuan and Jalan Canning Estate.

He also advised motorists to plan their journeys and to select alternative routes to avoid being trapped in traffic congestion and road diversions. - Bernama