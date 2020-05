KUALA BERANG: Eight men including five teenagers were issued with RM1,000 compound each for playing futsal last night.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the group attempted to flee after realising the presence of the police.

“They were found to have violated the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) at 10pm yesterday at around Jalan Kampung Binjai Kertas here. As the police approached the group, they fled the scene, leaving behind their motorcycles and personal belongings including mobile phones.

“The police inspected the abandoned motorcycles and took them to Kuala Berang police station for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Adli added that at about 1am this morning, the eight men surrendered at the police station and were issued RM1,000 compound each for committing an offence under Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

“Those issued with the compound must pay within 14 days, failing which they will be prosecuted in court without further notice,” he said. — Bernama