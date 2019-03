KUCHING: Eight candidates in Sarawak scored A+ in all subjects in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2018.

Sarawak Education deputy director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus, in a statement to announce the SPM 2018 results today, said the eight top scorers were among the 36,144 candidates in Sarawak who sat for the examination last year.

He said the candidates who scored 10A+ were Alvin Soo Qwan Zhou from the Sekolah Menengah (SM) Bintulu and Nur Izzah Athirah Abdul Samat from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) St Teresa, Kuching.

Other six outstanding students were Constance Wong Chia Yii (SMK Sg Maong); Muhamad Hazim Isa and Nazmi Ahmad Nizar (SM Sains Kuching); Muhamad Maziz Azri Maznan (SM Sains Miri); Allister Daniel Linggong and Kevin Yok (SMK Merbau).

However, he said the candidates’ achievement in the state, according to the National Average Grade (GPN), showed a drop to 5.19 last year compared to 5.17 in 2017.

Based on the GPN, the performance of SPM candidates in Sarawak in 2018 also showed a decline of 0.02, he said.

Abang Mat Ali said all candidates received their SPM results from 10am today.

Results can also be reviewed via short message service (SMS) by typing their identity card number and then key in their SPM examination number (angka giliran) and send to 15888. — Bernama