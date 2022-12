Eight states at risk of flash flooding in next 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Perak, Johor, Melaka, Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur are at risk of flash flooding in the next 24 hours in the event of heavy rain or significant thunderstorms.

According to a notice issued by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) at 4 pm today, the areas affected in Perak are Bagan Datuk (Pekan Simpang Empat), Batang Padang (Sungkai), Hilir Perak (Changkat Jong, Durian Sebatang), Kampar, Kerian (Gunong Semanggol, Bagan Serai, Beriah, Pulau Kerengga, Jerung), Larut, Matang and Selama (Bukit Gantang, Sungai Limau, Pengkalan Aor, Jebong, Asam Kumbang)

In Johor, the areas at risk are Pontian (Ayer Masin, Rimba Terjun, Jeram Batu, Pontian, Ayer Baloi, Api-Api, Benut, Sungai Pinggan), Sedili Besar and its surrounding area in the Kota Tinggi district, Johor Bahru (Pulai, Plentong, Tebrau and its surrounding area), Batu Pahat (Sungai Punggor, Peserai, Simpang Kanan) Tangkak (Kesang, Kundang) and Muar (Ayer Baloi, Sri Menanti ).

In Melaka, two districts are expected to be affected, namely in Jasin and Melaka Tengah involving areas near Sungai Rambai, Ayer Panas, Umbai, Telok Mas, Alai, Padang Temu, Ujong Pasir, Bukit Lintang, Padang Semabok, Duyong, Semabok, Bukit Piatu, Ayer Molek, Bukit Katil and Bukit Baru.

The same is expected in two Kedah districts namely Kulim (Bandar Kulim, Bandar Padang Serai and Kuala Muda (Bandar Sungai Petani and its surrounding area).

In Penang, flash flooding is expected in two districts namely, Seberang Perai Selatan (Nibong Tebal, Mukim 7, Mukim 11, Mukim 1) and Seberang Perai Tengah (Mukim 11, Bukit Mertajam, Mukim 7, Mukim 8).

Meanwhile, in Selangor the areas involved are Bandar Kundang in Gombak, Ulu Bernam in Hulu Selangor, Klang (Pandamaran town, Kapar, Kapar town), Kuala Langat (Kelanang, Tanjong Duabelas, Pekan Jenjarom), Pekan Bestari Jaya in Kuala Selangor, Petaling (Pekan Serdang, Batu Tiga, Bandar Shah Alam), Sepang and Dengkil.

In Negeri Sembilan, the only area to be affected is Port Dickson (Si Rusa, Jimah and its surrounding area). - Bernama