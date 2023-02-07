Eight still missing in water surge incident in Kemaman: Police

KUALA TERENGGANU: The police have confirmed that the two dead victims in the water surge incident at Jeram Mawar waterfall, Air Putih in Kemaman are a mother and child, while eight others are still missing.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said so far nine of the victims have been confirmed to be from the same family, while another has yet to be identified.

“The first body found was identified as Azizah Eiyi, 40, while the second was that of her son Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11, after an identification process.

“The seven other missing victims from the family, who were from Felda Lepar Hilir, Kuantan have been identified, and their details will be announced tomorrow,“ he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Hanyan said the search and rescue operation was called off at 6pm today due to poor weather conditions and would resume at 8am tomorrow.

Earlier, Bernama reported that two victims are believed to have drowned at the location when they were suddenly hit by raging waters, along with eight other picnickers, who are still missing.

The body of a woman was found on the river bank near the Kampung Laut cemetery, while the second body was found on the river bank leading to Sungai Air Putih Forest Lake at about 12.45pm.

Police also found a car and a motorcycle, suspected of belonging to the victims, approximately two kilometres from the location where the second body was found. - Bernama