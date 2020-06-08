Eight teenagers in Labuan caught violating CMCO

LABUAN: Eight teenagers have been slapped with compound fines of RM1,000 each for violating the restriction on social gathering under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), here today.

“As the CMCO is ending tomorrow, these boys are likely the last violators of the order in Labuan,” said Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad.

The teenagers, aged between 17 and 19, were arrested at 5am for gathering on the balcony of an 11th floor unit of Ganggarak Permai Apartment.

“Our CMCO monitoring and patrol team was dispatched to the apartment upon receiving public complaints on people causing nuisance in the area.

“When our team arrived, the boys were busy playing mobile games and violating the social distancing rules. All of them were taken to the police station for compound and recording of their statement,” he told Bernama.

Offenders are liable to be fined a maximum RM1,000 and jailed up to six months under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“We have given them 14 days to settle the compound or they will be charged in court,” he said. - Bernama