Eight Thais flee Immigration Detention Depot in Kelantan

TANAH MERAH: Eight Thai men escaped from the Tanah Merah Immigration Detention Depot here today, after they were believed to have cut the perimeter fence, police said.

Tanah Merah district police chief DSP Zainuddin Md Yusuf said immigration officers at the depot only realised the detainees had fled when checking their cell at about 5.40 am.

“The immigration officers suspected something amiss and went to check out the cell. They discovered that eight detainees had gone missing,” he said when contacted.

The escapees were identified as Muhamad Rafi Bin Abdullah, 24, Rosman Deraman, 50, Sufaizol, 24, Mr Lukman Dueloh, 25, Faramih Bin Yahikoh, 34, Mr Muhammad Firdao Malaseng, 26, Mohd Ibrahim Bin Awang The, 42, and Mohd Ridzuan Bin Che Soh, 33, he said.

Zainuddin said immigration officers found that part of the perimeter fence had been cut and the detainees could have escaped through the opening.

“Police have launched a hunt for the escapees with the help of immigration officers and Rela members,” he added.- Bernama