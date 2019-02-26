Eight women nabbed at massage parlour

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight women, including five Vietnamese nationals, were detained in a raid at a massage parlour that was also involved in vice activities in Jalan Kuchai Lama here yesterday.

DBKL Enforcement Department director Azman Mahmood said the premises was among the eight massage parlours being raided in the operation dubbed “Operasi Banteras Aktiviti Haram” (Ops BAH 2.0).

“All eight premises have been raided twice before, this time we cut off their water supply and tear down the massage rooms,“ he told reporters here.

He said the women, aged between 22 and 30, were believed to have been offering sex services to their clients. — Bernama