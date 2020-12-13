Eight-year-old boy drowns while bathing in Langkawi river

LANGKAWI: An eight-year-old boy drowned while bathing in Sungai Kampung Kuala Temonyong, near here yesterday.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the victim, Muhammad Alif Amin Cik Di went to the river to bathe with his twin brother and friends.

He said the police were alerted about the incident at about 4.25 pm.

“A worker carrying out road works nearby had jumped into the river to save Muhammad Alif Amin, but the victim was already unconscious by then.

“The victim was rushed to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said in a statement today adding that the case has been classified as sudden death. -Bernama