Eight-year-old girl dies of alleged abuse in Ipoh

IPOH: An eight-year-old girl believed to have been a victim of abuse died from her injuries here early this morning.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said his team received a report from a medical officer at the Emergency and Trauma Department, Raja Permaisuri Banun Hospital (HRPB) at about 3.14 am regarding the incident.

He said the medical officer reported that the department concerned received a child (patient) who was brought into the hospital in an ambulance but was pronounced dead at about 1.45 pm.

“The examination on the body found injuries believed to have been caused by abuse.

“An autopsy was conducted by a pathologist at the Forensics Department, HRPB and it was found that the cause of death was ‘multiple blunt injury’,“ he said in a statement here today.

Following that, Mior Faridalathrash said police detained a married couple, in their 40s, who are the victim’s uncle and aunt, here.

He said the couple would be produced in court tomorrow for a remand order to help in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the investigating officer, ASP S. Dasarathan at 012-5644484. - Bernama