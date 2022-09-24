Eighth individual held over RM27 million false claims case

PUTRAJAYA: Another individual has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with false claims amounting to over RM27 million, making the number of individuals who have been arrested so far to eight.

A source said the 46-year-old man was arrested at the MACC headquarters here at about 11 pm yesterday when he appeared to give his statement.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin ordered the man to be remanded for three days until Monday, said the source.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Tan Kang Sai confirmed the arrest and said that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

On Wednesday, five individuals were remanded for three days until today, after they were believed to be involved in the submission of false claims for a training programme related to digital technology provided to a government agency although the training was not conducted.

Two other individuals, a former senior manager of a government agency and the owner of a digital-related company, were remanded for two days beginning yesterday to assist in the investigations.

The case is believed to involve two companies that have been paid claims amounting to more than RM19 million and more than RM7 million to run training programmes from 2016 to 2020. - Bernama