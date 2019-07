KUANTAN: The ‘Eksesais Kerismas’ and ‘Eksesais Taming Sari’ are the best platforms to assess the preparedness of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) to tackle threats in national waters.

RMN chief Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said at the same time, the exercises would add to the skills and professional competency of the armada at the operational and tactical levels.

He added that the 18-day exercise which begins today involves 11 ships including the KD Tun Razak submarine, and about 3,000 personnel with the Kerismas exercise being the biggest Navy effort since 14 years ago.

“These exercises are the best platform to test and update the procedures, publications, work process and the command system as well as the command centre.

“The ‘Eksesais Taming Sari’ will also provide a chance to test the preparedness of the missile platform, as the last time was five years ago,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Eksesais Kerismas 26/2019 at the Region 1 Headquarters here today.

Mohd Reza said it was important to ensure that the RMN was prepared at all times to tackle enemy attacks as the South China Sea, the location where the exercises were conducted, was open to all types of danger.

“The South China Sea is an area which is of strategic importance to many nations...besides being exposed to enemy threats, it also faces the threat of maritime terrorism and activities which contravene marine laws,” he said.

Mohd Reza also gave his assurance that besides the South China Sea, the RMN would also pay attention to security in the Strait of Malacca. — Bernama