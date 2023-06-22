El Nino effect sees loss of aquaculture

PETALING JAYA: Some 15 aquaculture entrepreneurs in Terengganu had accumulated RM410,000 worth of losses due to the El Nino phenomenon.

Harian Metro quoted Terengganu Fisheries Department director, Ruzaidi Mamat as saying that the effects of climate change was felt by aquaculture entrepreneurs from the Kuala Terengganu and Hulu Terengganu district.

Ruzaidi added that out of the 15, 12 aquaculture entrepreneurs from the Kuala Terengganu district suffered a loss of RM328,000 when 22 metric tons of tilapia, baung and patin fish died suddenly.

“While in the Hulu Terengganu district, three tilapia, baung and catfish operators suffered a 10 metric tons loss involving seven cages with losses amounting to RM 82,000,“ he added during the Good Aquaculture Seminar “Back To Basics”, At the Fisheries Research Institute (FRI), launching ceremony at Tanjung Demong, Bukit Keluang today (June 22).

He further explained that climate change had a major effect on global food production and the main threat to the quality and quantity of production especially for aquatic life.

“Seeding and caring for marine fish seeds, especially in Besut, has also been affected by the Viral Nervous Necrosis (VNN) fish disease.

Ruzaidi also said that the virus will attack the eye and brain of the fish until it loses its balance, starts swimming abnormally, loses its appetite and eventually dies.

“This disease will infect marine life (especially sea bream and grouper during its seeding stages). Early prevention is very important to sustain aquaculture,“ he added.