El-Nino: MAFS ready to conduct cloud seeding in padi cultivation areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) is ready to conduct cloud seeding operations to induce rainfall in padi cultivation areas if the El-Nino phenomenon persists, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said the effort will be carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the National Disaster Management Agency and the Prime Minister’s Department.

“If there is an urgent need, MAFS is ready to conduct cloud seeding operations...this is what we will do if this El-Nino persists.

“In addition, MAFS has also taken early measures such as installing backward pumps and portable pumps with up to 30 hp (horsepower), building tube wells and repairing pump houses in order to supply water in affected areas,” he said during the question and answer session.

He said this in reply to a question from Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap) on the measures that have been and are being planned by the government to buffer the impact of El Nino on the country’s food supply, especially paddy cultivation.

Mohamad Sabu said efforts such as increasing the number of irrigation ditches and deepening the drainage of padi fields had also been taken to ensure adequate water supply.

Responding to Nurul Amin’s supplementary question about whether MAFS intends to set up a special fund help padi farmers and farmers affected by El-Nino, Mohamad Sabu said the matter would be discussed at the ministry level.

“If it is necessary we will discuss it with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance and other (ministries),” he said.

Earlier, Mohamad Sabu informed that the occurrence of black spots on durians including Musang King had resulted in the temporary suspension of their imports by certain importers.

“...we still don’t know the cause because no study has been conducted... Musang King durians are cheaper (now) and more people can enjoy them; (although) some of them have black spots, it is said that they are not dangerous for us to eat,” he said. -Bernama