Elderly advised to get Covid-19 vaccine, booster ahead of Ramadan: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior citizens are advised to go for the Covid-19 vaccination and booster jab for better self-protection, especially with the coming of Ramadan, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In his tweet today, Khairy said taking the vaccine is crucial because during the fasting month, many senior citizens are expected to perform Tarawih prayers at mosques.

“This message is also very important ahead of Ramadan. Maybe our parents are not going anywhere now. But when Ramadan arrives, they will go for Tarawih prayers in groups. It is good to ‘top up’ their protection with a booster. We strive and the rest we leave it to Allah, “ he added.

Khairy also said that 105 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, and that senior citizens who are unvaccinated or have yet to receive their booster shot are most at risk of contracting the virus.

“The capacity of hospitals or the intensive care unit (ICU) is under control. But I also want the death rate to be under control,“ he said.

Based on a graph posted on his Twitter account, the data per population of 100,000 according to vaccination status yesterday showed that the highest deaths were recorded for the unvaccinated group across every age level. — Bernama