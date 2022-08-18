Elderly brothers found dead in apparent murder-suicide: Police

IPOH: Two brothers, both senior citizens, were found dead at a house in Jalan Mohamed Naseh here this morning in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Acting Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said police were alerted of the incident at 10 am and a team was dispatched to the scene.

There, they found a man lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood with stab wounds while another man was found hung outside the house.

Early information revealed that both men were siblings and had been involved in an argument.

“The wife of the younger sibling had tried to break off the fight but her thumb got slashed in the process. We are still investigating the reasons behind the fight.

“Witnesses said they keep hearing arguments coming from the house,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said the investigating team found a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, at the scene.

Azizi said the elder brother, 70, was a taxi driver while his 67-year-old sibling was a pensioner.

He said there were family members present during the incident and police will take down statements from them to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama