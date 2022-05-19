Elderly climber dies on Titiwangsa Range

IPOH: A senior citizen is believed to have died from extreme fatigue while climbing to the peak of the Titiwangsa Range near here on Tuesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the 66-year-old man, who was from Kuala Lumpur, was with 13 other climbers who had received permission to enter the permanent forest reserve.

He said the location of the incident is about an eight-hour trek from the base of Gunung Korbu, near the Ulu Kinta water treatment plant.

He also said his team is coordinating efforts to retrieve the man’s body from the peak with the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

“During the incident, a group of climbers, comprising 11 men and three women had entered the permanent forest reserve.

“The operation (to retrieve the body) will continue tomorrow with the assistance of the JBPM helicopter, bearing in mind the terrain and weather conditions,“ he said in a statement last night. — Bernama