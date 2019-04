IPOH: An elderly man who suffered severe head injuries after a fall while climbing Mount Korbu here yesterday, was confirmed dead today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 1 chief Mohd Khairul Jamil said 60-year-old Lee Khian Seng, who fell from a height of 6m, was confirmed dead by an officer from the Health Department at 9.10am today.

According to him, the victim was taken out of the thick forest using a helicopter from the JBPM Air Unit.

He said 20 firemen from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station and six other members from the JBPM Air Unit were sent to the scene.

“The victim was later confirmed dead by the Health Department today and his remains were handed over to the police,” he said in a statement, here today.

Yesterday, Mohd Khairul said the victim had been climbing with 12 other climbers and 11 guides since last Friday and his department was only alerted of the incident at 10.29am yesterday. — Bernama