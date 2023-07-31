Elderly couple lose retirement savings to Crypto scam

PETALING JAYA: Hoping for luck to strike in a crypto-currency trade, an elderly couple ended up losing RM542,171.20 of their retirement savings.

According to a New Straits Times (NST) report, Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the Hilir Perak district police headquarters received a report from a 70-year-old man yesterday at 4.34pm.

He also said initial investigation found that on Jan 8, the Hutan Melintang man came across a Singapore-based advertisement on Facebook that offered a cryptocurrency stock purchase service in the United States.

“The man then contacted the owner of the share purchase through WhatsApp and the suspect had asked for his details such as his identification card and bank account numbers to document the cryptocurrency investment.

“On Jan 9, the victim started investing in cryptocurrency shares by buying two units of shares worth RM500. The retiree had deposited money into a local bank account.

“The victim was told by the suspect that he would get a RM4,500 profit within a day. The suspect also told the victim that if he did not withdraw the money, the profit would increase over time,“ Mohd Yusri said in a statement yesterday.

The police chief stated further that the victim on Jan 10, contacted the suspect to inquire about the investment money. He was then told by the suspect that he had made a RM18,500 profit.

“However, the victim was asked to make various payments to the suspect to get the entire result of his investment.

“Between Jan and July this year, the victim made a total of 133 online transactions into 39 local bank accounts involving a total loss of RM542,171.20,“ he was quoted saying in the news report.

Mohd Yusri also said that during the entirety of the period, the victim did not receive any payment from his investment and alongside his wife had spent their savings and retirement money on it.

“After the victim ran out of money, the suspect still asked the victim to continue investing.”

However, the victim then asked the suspect to return the money but the suspect gave various reasons and no longer responded to his messages.

At this point, the victim felt he was played out and lodged a police report.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.