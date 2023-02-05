Elderly couple robbed infront of house in Taman Muhibbah

MALACCA: An elderly couple went through a terrifying moment when two men on a motorcycle smashed the windscreen of their car and robbed them in front of their house at Taman Muhibbah, Jalan Pantai Emas, Klebang Besar here, last Saturday.

Gan Chuei Lan, 66, said she and her husband, Gue Boon Guan, 65, had just arrived home in their Proton Iswara car at about 10.45 pm.

“My husband then got out of the car to open the gate and I was still in the car when I heard a man shouted the word “bag” and smashed the car windscreen with a wooden stick.

“Glass shards from the windscreen hit my face and in a state of panic, I shifted to the driver’s seat to get out of the car and then hurled my handbag into the house compound, while shouting for help,” she told reporters when recalling the incident during a visit by Klebang Assemblyman Datuk Lim Ban Hong at her residence here today.

Gan said the other man then climbed over the gate and and took her handbag.

“He also hit my husband with a baseball bat on the left leg and grabbed his wallet before fleeing on a motorcycle,” she said, adding that they were robbed of about RM400 in cash.

Gan said her husband then lodged a report on the incident at about 11.30 pm the same day.

She also said that the robbery was not the first in the area as her son had been robbed before in front of their house and several of the houses in the neighbourhood had been broken into.

Meanwhile, Lim said he had requested the police, particularly the Batang Tiga Police Station, to increase patrols in Taman Muhibbah and nearby areas to curb incidence of crime.

He also advised the residents to be more vigilant and to immediately lodge a report with the police on the presence of suspicious individuals in their area. - Bernama