Elderly couple suffers burns in fire

KUCHING: An elderly couple was injured in a fire which destroyed their house at Jalan Simpang Pakan late last night.

Nelson Bada, 76, suffered burns on the head, legs and back while his 61-year-old wife Leta Ak.Gemong was injured on her right leg and hand.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Room spokesman, Sarikei EMRS personnel attended to both victims before they were sent to Sarikei Hospital for further treatment.

He said a fire and rescue team from Sarikei Fire Station was rushed to the scene soon after they were alerted of the incident at 11.50pm adding that the fire was brought under control and fully extinguished by 12.43am. — Bernama