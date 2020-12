KEPALA BATAS: The efforts made by a married couple who travel across villages here in search of asnaf (eligible for tithes) and the poor to ensure the needy get what they deserve should be commended.

Saad Yaacob, 64 and his wife Robiah Che Mat, 63, are the founders of Infaq Mall in Penaga, Kepala Batas.

“Our goal is to ensure that those who apply (for aid) to Infaq Mall are truly among the poor and asnaf...we want the assistance to reach only deserving recipients,” Saad told reporters at the aid handover ceremony organised by Infaq Mall, here, today.

With the help of several volunteers known as the Infaq Squad, the couple will first conduct checks on the living areas of the applicants around the Seberang Perai Utara district to ensure that they are eligible to receive assistance.

“The assistance donated today is in the form of daily necessities such as rice, egg, sugar and other food items as well as cash of RM50 per person to 62 asnaf,” he said adding that it was the third programme organised by Infaq Mall since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order.

He said, so far, a total of 120 recipients consisting of single parents, people with disabilities (Pwd) and senior citizens had received aid from Infaq Mall.

Saad said they would deliver the assistance to applicants who were unable to attend the handing over ceremony.

Infaq Mall welcomed any form of assistance from the public and non-governmental organisations in view of the current Covid-19 situation, he added. -Bernama