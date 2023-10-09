Elderly fisherman feared drowned off Kuala Pahang

KUANTAN: An elderly fisherman has been reported missing since yesterday after he went out fishing alone about 1.5 nautical miles northeast of Kuala Pahang, near here.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Pahang director Maritime First Admiral Kamal Ariffin Jusoh said Mohamed Romlan, 66, had gone out in a fishing boat at 5 am.

“However, the victim did not return to the jetty as scheduled at 11 am on the same day. A search by his friends also failed to locate him,“ he said in a statement today.

“Accordingly, a search and rescue operation was activated with the assistance of local fishing boats, and it was extended to 43 square nautical miles today,” he said.

The maritime community is reminded to always be mindful of safety aspects while engaging in activities at sea by wearing life jackets and using personal locator beacons.-Bernama