Elderly folks welcome vaccine registration at mosque

KOTA BHARU: The COVID-19 vaccine registration initiative at the Saadatul Ikhwan Mosque, Kampung Penambang here, has helped facilitate the implementation of the immunisation programme for those who face difficulties in registering through the MySejahtera application.

A Kampung Penambang resident, Sakinah Mat, 49, who said the move was helpful especially for the elderly, added that she had to register manually because she was clueless about using the MySejahtera application.

“My eldest son Mohd Firdaus, 28, offered to help me register but I did not want to bother him because he works in Singapore.

“With this manual registration through the programme it is so much easier for me and my husband Mohd Din Che Mohd who is 62,“ she told Bernama when met at Saadatul Ikhwan Mosque, Kampung Penambang.

Another senior citizen Wan Soh Wan Ahmad, 64, from Kampung Siti Manis said he did not have a mobile phone to register through the MySejahtera application.

He got to know about the manual registration at the Saadatul Ikhwan Mosque through Kelantan FM radio station yesterday.

“I also registered for my second child Suhaini Abdul Rashid, 43, an intellectual disabled person (PwD). I hope I will be able to receive the vaccine at a centre somewhere nearby,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penambang sub-district chief Zainuddin Zakaria, 54, said the COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Outreach Programme for the community was implemented to get more people in the nine villages to register as vaccine recipients.

“As of yesterday we have helped over 1,300 people to sign up and by this evening, the last day of registration, our target is to get another 1,500 residents to register, “ he said.

According to Kelantan Vaccination Outreach Programme coordinator Mohd Nasir Mohd Noor the manual registration drive at Saadatul Ikhwan Mosque in Kampung Penambang is the second to be held in the state.

“The programme is organised according to requests from residents or village heads, but we will first assess the situation. Earlier a similar programme was held at Pondok Terusan Pasir Tumboh where 540 people signed up on June 15 and 16.

“We have evaluated through the outreach programmes, almost 60 per cent of the residents in the locality involved, have not registered through the MySejahtera application because they do not have a mobile phone or have problems using it.

“We hope that with this initiative, we can see an increase in the percentage of vaccination registrations so that more people in the state would get vaccinated at a faster rate,“ he said. – Bernama