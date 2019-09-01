Elderly man and woman arrested for installing flags upside down

LANGKAWI: Police today arrested two individuals for placing the Jalur Gemilang and Kedah flags upside down at their premises in Jalan Pandak Mayah here.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police made the arrests at 5pm after receiving a report at 11.42am today.

He said the complainant, who happened to be in the area, saw the two flags being placed upside down at the sundry shop.

“It is a convenience store in a two-storey building which has been operating for the past 15 years. The two arrested individuals, a 60-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, are the owners of the premises and have admitted to the offence,” he said when contacted here.

He said the suspects had also lodged a police report stating that the flags were unintentionally placed the wrong way.

“The suspects also expressed regret over the incident and have repositioned the two flags,“ he said. — Bernama